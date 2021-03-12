Pattern stays quiet heading into the weekend

What has been a very quiet weather week will wrap up with very little change in your daily forecast.

The moisture has been building all week and that has ended with fog developing across the region and visibility will be low at points through the morning.

It won't take long for the sun to burn off any fog that has developed and the afternoon will look very similar to the last couple of days.

This means that temperatures are going to be in the upper 70s and low 80s with a warm breeze coming in from the south around 8-12 mph.

There's going to be a mixture of sun and clouds again on Friday, with little change expected as we get into the weekend.

A front is expected to move through the area early Monday morning which is going to bring in some scattered showers to start what is ultimately an unsettled week.

Once that front moves through it is expected to stall just offshore which will keep the door open for scattered showers through Wednesday when it finally will clear out.

