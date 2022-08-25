Pattern remaining unsettled, rain chances more scattered in nature this weekend

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-70S

HIGHS FRIDAY: UPPER 80S/LOWER 90S

DISCUSSION

A few scattered downpours remain possible for the rest of the afternoon and early evening hours Thursday.

Otherwise, we'll look to quiet down later this evening.

However, as has been the case the past few nights, showers and storms will look to fire back up late at night and into the morning hours Friday.

Next two days Graf model

Greatest rain coverage during the morning will be along the I-10 corridor and points to the south.

Like today, rain should ease during the middle parts of the day with at least some scattered activity developing during the afternoon.

Rain chances will be more scattered in nature (not as widespread) heading into Saturday.

Still, we won't be able to shake the rain entirely.

By Sunday, another surge of moisture will move in from the Gulf to elevate our rain chances (60-70%).

In fact, scattered storms look to remain in the forecast for much of next week as the soggy pattern continues...

Have a good one!

TROPICS

Still two waves of interest out in the Atlantic basin.

One is coming off the African coast and will have a long and difficult journey ahead.

We'll keep an eye on it, but way too far out to give it much attention.

Thursday, August 25th Tropical Satellite

The second wave is near the Windward islands.

Conditions are unfavorable for development in the short-term as it battles dry air and wind shear.

Conditions may become a little more favorable down the line as it tracks toward the NW Caribbean (IF it holds together).

Thereafter, it is still too early to tell what would come out it and where it would ultimately end up.

There has a been a little better agreement between the Euro and GFS showing the moisture field tracking over the Yucatan and into the Bay of Campeche by next weekend.

We'll continue to monitor its progression, but nothing to be worried about at the moment.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel