Portion of Johnston Street closed due to gas leak

Courtesy MGN Online
Police lights
Posted at 10:47 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 12:01:56-04

Lanes of traffic at the intersection of Johnston Street and E. Broussard are closed due to a gas line that was broken in the area.

Lafayette Hazmat is on the scene while the line is being repaired. DOTD reports that the Northbound lane of travel on Johnston Street (167) is closed to traffic. Emergency officials are asking motorists to avoid the area.

The Lafayette Fire Department says the roadway is expected to be shut down for at least 4 hours.

The damage was done to a 3inch high pressure gas line. CenterPoint Energy is on scene making repairs, LFD says.


