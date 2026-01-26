Parks Village Council sees resignation, appoints interim member

The start of the new year brings changes to the parks village counci with the resignation of a council member and the appointment of an interim replacement.
Council member Kanisha Potier officially stepped down from her position, and the council voted to appoint Eva Potier to fill the vacant seat.
According to the mayor, Kanisha moved out of the district and can no longer represent that area. Eva will serve on the council until the November election.
