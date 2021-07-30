P-EBT Program deadline is Friday for LPSS

Summer P-EBT Program deadline is tomorrow, according to a Lafayette Parish Public School System press release.

In anticipation of federal approval of Louisiana's Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is asking parents who qualify for, but do not currently receive, free or reduced-price lunches to apply for those benefits with their school districts by Friday, July 30.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services and Department of Education are requesting that parents who qualify for benefits with their schools or school districts in anticipation of federal approval of Louisiana's Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program do so before the deadline.

The LPSS Non-CEP/Traditional Meal Benefit Schools for 2020-2021

● Martial F. Billeaud Elementary School

● Broadmoor Elementary School

● David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy

● Early College Academy

● Lafayette High School

● Lafayette Online Academy

● Milton Elementary/Middle School

● E. J. Sam Accelerated School of Lafayette

● Southside High School

● Youngsville Middle School

The link to apply for online meal benefits is located here.

Applications can only be accepted online, they say.

