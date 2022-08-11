An overnight shooting in Opelousas leaves one dead

OPELOUSAS, LA- Opelousas police say a domestic dispute late Wednesday night led to a fatal shooting on Halphen Street.

Police say when they got to the home they found 44-year-old Jason Edwards with a gunshot wound to his chest. Police say Niesha Charles has been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

OPD asks anyone with information related to the shooting to contact the department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.

