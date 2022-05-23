Overnight Crash on I-49 Causing Delays

The Lafayette Fire Department Rescue and Hazmat crews responded to a major accident on I-49 near Pont des Mouton early Monday morning involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles, an 18 wheeler with a cargo tank carrying gasoline, was severely damaged. Hazmat team members assessed the damages and determined the fuel needed to be transferred to another truck before the crashed truck can be removed.

Cleanup, and removal of the fuel is expected to last several hours, and the roadway will be closed at times for safety reasons. For more information on closures and updates on traffic visit 511la.org

It’s estimated to take 8-10 hours to offload the fuel to another tanker and clear the scene. This could extend into the early commute hours of Monday. The roadway near the scene will be closed off to traffic for safety reasons.