Opelousas man shot in attempted armed robbery

Opelousas Police responded to a complaint regarding a man who had been shot in the area of B. Alley on August 8, 2022 just after 4:30 a.m.

The caller reported that an adult male had been shot earlier that day but was unable to alert authorities of his condition for quite some time.

Opelousas Police said the victim described what was an apparent robbery attempt in which he had been approached by at least 3 suspects. The confrontation led to one of the suspects pulling out a handgun and shooting at the victim hitting him once in the lower body.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities have canvassed the area to further review video surveillance.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS). Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.

