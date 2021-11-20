Opelousas High School hosts first home playoff game in 17 years

It wasn't your typical night of Friday night football in Opelousas.

The Tigers were at home tonight, facing off against "Warren Easton."

It's the first playoff game at home since 2004.

Football fans filled the stands here at Donald Gardner Stadium cheering on the Opelousas High School tigers.

Many of the fans tell KATC, regardless of the outcome they're happy to be a part of this historic moment.

It's been 17 years since the Tigers have hosted a playoff game at home.

For many alumni, it's like reliving their high school days.

"Everybody feared the Tigers back in the day. We want to move forward with those kids so let's go, go tigers,” said OHS Alum, Darin Lastrapes.

Other alumni, are passing the baton and cheering on their families.

"I have three nephews and a cousin playing so I am overjoyed, I am elated. I'm just happy to be out here and be a part of it. Class of 83, 84 we're just here to represent,” said Stephanie Rideau.

Some not native to the area also cheering the tigers on.

"Once I got here I fell in love with the place and I'm still here,” said OHS supporter, Lloyd Mumford.

"This is incredible. Everybody who's come out of Opelousas, who's played football, who's been part of this community, they need to be here and a lot of them are here. We're having a good time,” said Lastrapes.

