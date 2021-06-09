Opelousas couple arrested for cruelty to the infirmed

OPELOUSAS — Two people have booked in St. Landry Parish on charges of cruelty to the infirmed.

According to to the St. Landry's Parish Sheriff's Office, detectives responded on June 1 to complaints of possible abuse and neglect to an infirmed person.

Authorities arrested 42-year-old Alvin Kennedy and his girlfriend Lauren Oberle, 39, after the victim stated that she was not allowed to leave her bedroom to shower or use the restroom.

The 64-year-old victim, who the sheriff's office says is legally blind, allegedly told detectives that Kennedy and Oberle threatened to beat her if she left her bedroom.

When detectives visited the home, they reportedly found the walls lined with furniture and boxes and a small trail leading to the victim’s bedroom. The doorknob to the victim’s bedroom was missing and the door was secured with a white, plastic clothes hanger.

The victim had also reportedly barricaded herself inside the bedroom, using a small end table to block the door.

Inside the victim’s bedroom, deputies say there was a full sized bed and a cooking pot next to the bed that was being used as a toilet.

On June 5, 2021, Alvin Jackson Kennedy, II was arrested on June 5 and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail with Cruelty to the Infirmed. Lauren Marie Oberle was arrested on June 6 and also booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail Cruelty to the Infirmed.

Their bonds were set at $7,500.

