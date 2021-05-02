Opelousas business owner goes viral after helping homeless man sleeping outside, inspiring others

A simple act of kindness is getting national attention. An auto sales owner in Opelousas is being recognized for helping a homeless man who was sleeping at his business. The video posted on social media has been viewed by millions and continues to grow.

While coming into work Alcide Dominique’s staff told him a man was sleeping on the porch of his business. Instead of kicking him off the property, he decided to offer him help

“Whenever I got there and I started talking to him, I realized he was special,” said Dominique’s Auto Sales owner, Alcide Dominique.

Soon after their conversation, Dominique got him a meal and even took him shopping. Since Dominique’s business partner posted the video on TikTok, it’s been viewed over 11 million times. Dominique says the intention was never to go viral.

“It took me $45 to buy this man a breakfast sandwich and to put him up in a budget hotel. Anybody can do this. All it takes is one act of kindness to change somebody’s life. It just took off because I think it really struck the hearts of so many people,” said Dominique.

It even struck Jamie Brown, who fell on hard times after his grandparents passed a few years ago. Because of Dominique’s generosity, he has over $27,000 and a job interview lined up to start fresh.

“It’s kind of spectacular, you don’t see that every day,” said Brown.

The support continues to pour in. Jamie is thankful for the acts of kindness

“Without him and Sean, I’d be nowhere without y’all I would be nowhere,” said Brown.

If you’d like to donate to Jamie click here: Fundraiser by Sean Perez : #helpjaime (gofundme.com)

