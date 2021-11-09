Watch
News

Actions

One person seriously wounded in Grand Coteau shooting

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 6:14 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 19:15:10-05

Police in Grand Coteau are investigating shooting that left one person seriously injured.

Chief Wilton Guidry says that on Monday November 8, 2021 at around 4:00 p.m. there was a report of a shooting at the intersection of E. MLK and Bellemin.

That shooting occurred in the parking lot of a convenience store. Guidry say that upon officers arrival one victim was found with serious gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital. There is a suspect in custody, Guidry says.

Louisiana State Police say that after the shooting, a trooper initiated a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle. A short pursuit occurred which resulted in the arrest of the suspect in this incident, they say.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.