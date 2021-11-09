One person seriously wounded in Grand Coteau shooting

Police in Grand Coteau are investigating shooting that left one person seriously injured.

Chief Wilton Guidry says that on Monday November 8, 2021 at around 4:00 p.m. there was a report of a shooting at the intersection of E. MLK and Bellemin.

That shooting occurred in the parking lot of a convenience store. Guidry say that upon officers arrival one victim was found with serious gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital. There is a suspect in custody, Guidry says.

Louisiana State Police say that after the shooting, a trooper initiated a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle. A short pursuit occurred which resulted in the arrest of the suspect in this incident, they say.

