UPDATE: I-10 West near Whiskey Bay open after 18-wheeler fire

Photo submitted by viewer.
Posted at 6:47 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 07:06:06-04

WHISKEY BAY, La. — UPDATE: All lanes are now open on I-10 West at Mile Marker 124 (past Whiskey Bay). Traffic congestion is minimal.

I-10 Westbound on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge closed Tuesday evening after an 18-wheeler caught fire.

The incident occurred at Mile Marker 123, near Whiskey Bay.

Louisiana State Police on the scene said that, at the time, an 18-wheeler pulling a tanker became fully engulfed in flames, causing both lanes of travel to be stopped.

The fire was extinguished but the westbound lanes of I-10 remain closed as crews worked to clear the damaged vehicle from the roadway.

A diversion was in place at LA 415 (Lobdell). On Wednesday morning, All lanes at the diversions on I-10 West at LA 3000 (Ramah) and on LA 415 (Lobdell) were reopened.

