Late Sunday night, around 11:30 p.m., Lafayette Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Hilda Street. Officers arrived and located a man who had been shot. He was involved in an argument with others prior to the shooting. The victim was transported to a hospital with a non-life threatning gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.