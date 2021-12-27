One dead another hospitalized in Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, La — Lafayette police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

The shooting happened around 9:27 pm Sunday night in the 200 block of Town Homes Loop.

According to police officers found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene the other victim was transported to a local hospital listed in critical condition.

The identity of the victims and suspects has not been released at this time.

If you have any information you are asked to call Lafayette Police Department with information or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.