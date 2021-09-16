Watch
On-site early learning enrollment in St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish Schools
Posted at 6:04 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 19:04:04-04

St. Landry Parish Early Learning Program will host an on-site Enrollment Extravaganza 2021 on Saturday, September 25.

The event will take place from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. at 8736 Hwy. 182 N in Opelousas.

Parents or guardians interested in registering should bring a copy of proof of income, a utility bill, and the child's birth certificate.

