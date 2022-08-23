On and off showers lasting for the next several days

A very wet pattern will persist across Acadiana with a front stalled to our north, and an abundance of moisture trapped in our atmosphere.

While the front will focus the heaviest showers in north Louisiana, it will leave the door open for on and off showers in our neck of the woods, making for a very wet week in Louisiana.

Daniel Phillips

A Flood Watch has been issued for CenLa and areas to the north, but so far has remained out of Acadiana.

Locally our flood threat is going to be mostly localized street flooding so make sure you're paying attention to road conditions.

Showers will be on and off through the next several days with a couple inches of rain possible over the next several days.

Daniel Phillips

This moisture is going to stick in the area for several days, so don't expect any drying at all through the next couple of days.

Temperatures will stay slightly below average with the lack of sunshine, which is the benefit to a soggy work week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel