Oldest known living US World War II Veteran dies at 112 in New Orleans

Lawrence Brooks, the oldest known living US World War II veteran, died Wednesday morning, January 5, in New Orleans at the age of 112.

Brooks was born September 12, 1909 and was raised in Norwood, Louisiana. According to the National WWII Museum, he was drafted into the US Army at the age of 31 and spent World War II in the predominantly African American 91st Engineer Battalion.

Lawrence attained the rank of Private 1st Class during his service. He was stationed in Australia, New Guinea, and the Philippines.

He is survived by five children, 13 grandchildren, and 32 great-grandchildren.

The National World War II Museum in New Orleans has hosted birthdays for Brooks since 2014. His 111th and 112th birthday parties were socially distanced due to the pandemic.

"The Board of Trustees, staff and volunteers at The National WWII Museum will forever cherish the memories we shared with Lawrence Brooks," said Stephen J. Watson, Museum President & CEO. "He was a beloved friend, a man of great faith and had a gentle spirit that inspired those around him. As the nation's oldest known living veteran, he proudly served our country during World War II, and returned home to serve his community and church. His kindness, smile and sense of humor connected him to generations of people who loved and admired him. We send our sincerest condolences to his daughter Vanessa and the entire Brooks family."

Read more about Brooks from the National World War II Museum, here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel