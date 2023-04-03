Officers investigate shots fired near Mama's Fried Chicken

OPELOUSAS, L.a. — Opelousas Police Department is following up on persons of interest following a shooting that happened Sunday just before 5 o'clock in the area of Mama's Fried Chicken, within the 500 block of E. Landry St.

Officers tell KATC upon arrival, they found that a disturbance happened between drive-thru customers and restaurant employees, leading to a physical altercation, and then an exchange of gunfire a couple blocks down the same street in the 300 block.

According to police, one victim looked to have been grazed by bullets, but no serious injuries have been reported from the exchange. Officers say more information will be released once it becomes available.

The investigation is ongoing and OPD is asking anyone with information to contact the department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com], or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive up to a $1000 cash reward for a helpful tip.

