Ochsner Lafayette General to host free stroke screening

Someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds, and every four minutes, someone dies from one. While the risk of a stroke varies with race and ethnicity, according to the CDC, they are the leading cause of death and long-term disability for Americans. To arm our community against those odds, the stroke program at Ochsner Lafayette General is offering a stroke screening at no cost on Saturday, August 2, from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. The screening is especially important for adults ages 45 to 85 who have risk factors like diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or a history of smoking.

The annual event will be held on the second floor of Ochsner Lafayette General - Burdin Riehl, 1211 Coolidge St., located across from Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center. Appointments are required for the screening while includes an assessment for diabetes, total cholesterol, blood pressure and heart rate. Carotid artery ultrasounds will also be conducted. Providers from the Ochsner Lafayette General Neuroscience Center will meet with patients to share their results and discuss any stroke risks that may be present.

“Stroke is one of the most preventable medical emergencies we face, yet it remains a leading cause of death and disability,” said Shail Thanki, MD, vascular and interventional neurologist at Ochsner Lafayette General. “Our goal is to catch warning signs early — before a stroke ever happens. These community screenings give people the opportunity to take control of their health, understand their risks and work with us to prevent a stroke."

Call 337-289-7753 to schedule an appointment for Ochsner Lafayette General’s no-cost stroke screening on Saturday, Aug. 2. Fasting is recommended for screening but not required. Patients should not skip their medications. Screening appointments available on August 2 are limited.