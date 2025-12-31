Noah, Amelia lead Louisiana's top baby names in 2025

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Department of Health has released its list of the most popular baby names in the state for 2025, with Noah and Amelia claiming the top spots.

According to provisional birth certificate data from the Center for Vital Records and Statistics, 214 boys were named Noah, making it the most popular boy name in Louisiana this year. On the girls’ side, 191 babies were named Amelia, earning it the top ranking.

The data reflects births recorded statewide throughout 2025.

The top ten baby names for boys:



Noah Liam James John Elijah Oliver William Hudson Joseph Henry

The top ten baby names for girls:

Amelia Charlotte Olivia Emma Eleanor Harper Sophia Evelyn Ellie Nova

Health officials emphasized the importance of birth records in supporting families.

“Birth records aren’t just paperwork. They reflect the care and support that go into a healthy pregnancy and healthy birth,” said LDH Secretary Bruce Greenstein. “LDH is committed to supporting families throughout pregnancy and celebrating every birth by ensuring parents have the support they need.”

The Center for Vital Records and Statistics, which maintains official birth records, says the yearly rankings bring a lighter moment to essential work.

“The Center for Vital Records works incredibly hard every day, and this brings an element of fun to our day-to-day work,” said Darlene Smith, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Center for Vital Records and Statistics. “It’s an honor to maintain the official record for new births.”

The full rankings are based on provisional data and may be updated as records are finalized.

