NOAA predicts near-normal 2023 hurricane season citing some uncertainties

WASHINGTON D.C.— NOAA has come out with their 2023 hurricane season outlook.

They are calling for roughly a near-normal season with 12-17 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes, 1-4 of which could become major hurricanes.

They cite competing factors (El nino, above average sea surface temperatures, etc) for reasoning in their forecast.

"The upcoming Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be less active than recent years, due to competing factors — some that suppress storm development and some that fuel it — driving this year's overall forecast for a near-normal season."

How does this compare with Colorado State's forecast from April.

The graphic above compares the two.

What does it all mean for us?

Well, a seasonal forecast never says which areas could be impacted by a storm.

So, it's very important to prepare for each season equally... Whether activity is expected to be above-normal, near-normal, or below normal because it only takes one storm to impact our area to make it an "active" year.

For a full look at the NOAA discussion, visit https://www.noaa.gov/news-release/2023-atlantic-hurricane-season-outlook

