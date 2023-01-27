Nice end to the work week, showers returning Sunday

Quiet weather will continue to close out the week with clear skies sticking with us for a majority of the day.

Clouds will slowly drift in as winds start to turn from the south Friday afternoon, dragging in a little warmer air.

Highs will be up around 60 in the afternoon, after a frosty start to the day, and without much of a breeze the wind chill isn't expected to be a factor.

Clouds will continue to thicken up on Saturday and temperatures will continue to climb, eventually getting into the low 70s.

Showers will hold off until Sunday when an upper level disturbance will get everything churned back up again.

Storms will be rumbling along as well, with an outside chance of a severe storm or two.

Rain totals may push an inch or two but that shouldn't arrive all at once which will help prevent flooding.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel