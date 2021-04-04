Watch
Nice and mild Easter Sunday; warmer into next week

Posted at 10:07 PM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 23:07:25-04

A weak upper-level disturbance was responsible for the clouds and even some very light showers across the region today.

Those showers had a tough time reaching the surface since we continued to have a pretty dry atmosphere in place.

Temperatures heading for the low-mid 50s overnight and into our Easter Sunday morning.

Looking pretty good for those early Easter morning services.

Expect a sun and cloud mix out there on our Easter Sunday... Fingers crossed that we see more intervals on sunshine compared to today!

It will be a bit milder as afternoon highs push the middle 70s.

Even milder and warmer weather as we head into next week.

Expect a mainly sunny sky on Monday with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s.

If we do not hit 80° on Monday, we will almost certainly hit through the course of next week.

Rain chances will stay fairly low over the next several days as no major weather systems pose a threat to the area, so that is the best news of all!

Y'all have a great Easter Sunday!

------------------------------------------------------------
