New Rouses Market catches flame

LAFAYETTE, La. — The newly-opened Rouses Market at the intersection of Camellia Blvd. and Verot School Rd. caught flame Monday night, according to Rouses employees.

A spokesperson for Rouses tells KATC it was a small fire and no one was injured. The store reopened to patrons shortly after the fire was put out.

We have reached out to the Lafayette Fire Department for more information, such as how the fire started and where, and we're awaiting a response.

This story will be updated as soon as we get one.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel