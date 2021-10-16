New Iberia homes Go all out for Decorating Contest

A new home decorating competition, has some in New Iberia putting maximum efforts in getting in the Halloween spirit.

Judging for the home Decorating Contest will be from October 22 to the 24th. The winner will be announced October 27th.

Contestants tell us they enjoy the fun in crafting their homes and seeing the community join in on the festivities.

The organizer of the New Iberia decorated Halloween competition, Mark Boyance, says it’s a great way to encourage more people to decorate their homes in the city for the holidays.

“This is a great event for the community, because a lot of people like to decorate their homes and it brings out that next level of decorating because everybody wants to win. So it gives them that extra push to get those great decorations out,” Boyance said.

Helen and Jason Bayard say it took an entire weekend to decorate their home filled with LED lights, that are completely environmentally friendly, and collected items.

The Bayards say they enjoy seeing people pass by to view the home as long as they aren't going onto the property line potentially endangering themselves of any hazardous decorations.

“I make a lot of this stuff, a lot of this stuff is not bought. It’s made with trees we cut down, I painted a lot of stuff, I got sheets and stuff from the ARCH, stuff out of the trash, picked up a bed on the side of the road. So yeah, most stuff is either found or made," The Bayard's said.

The Poche family tell us they decorate their house for Christmas and Halloween every year. They say some of their decorations were made 30 years ago buy a family member.

They say decorating their home brings the family together and is all in great fun.

"My little niece says she's going to be seven in October. If you don't decorate your house you're lazy, but if you decorate your house you're good to go because you're not lazy."

The winner will receive a free professional home photo shoot.

If you live in the Zip codes 70560 or 70563, you can submit your entry on the New iberia decorations facebook page.

New Iberia Decorated Page & Application

