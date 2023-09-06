Near triple digit heat to round out week; still the possibility of a few scattered PM storms

TONIGHT: Mild & muggy

THURSDAY: Hot, humid; few afternoon storms

DISCUSSION

Any isolated showers this afternoon will come to an end later this evening.

Mild conditions overnight as lows drop into the upper 70s under fair skies.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies and hot conditions.

Highs will push their way into the upper 90s and even lower 100s in spots.

Afternoon highs Thursday

A few scattered storms will be possible during the afternoon/early evening hours (20-30%).

Thursday PM Extended hrrr model

Similar conditions expected Friday; however, an impulse in the upper levels will be diving southward.

Graf model Friday eve

That could help to spark off some stronger storms capable of producing gusty winds late Friday afternoon into the evening hours—we'll be on the lookout for that.

Maybe a few leftover showers heading into Saturday, but overall drier, slightly more comfortable air will gradually work in through the course of the weekend.

Have a good one, y'all!

TROPICS

Hurricane Lee will be the main talking point in the Atlantic for the next several days.

Lee will rapidly intensify as it gets awfully close the Caribbean islands this weekend—it will have category 5 potential but should miss the islands to the north.

Track & intensity forecast Hurricane Lee

Thereafter, models still show a re-curve down the line, but interests in the Bahamas and northeast U.S. should monitor the progression of the storm.

This will not be a Gulf of Mexico or Acadiana threat.

