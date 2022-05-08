Near-record heat, rain chances low this week

Well here we are in May, but it's going to be feeling more like July or August this week across Acadiana.

In fact, some record high temperatures could be in jeopardy, especially by the mid-latter parts of the week.

Overnight tonight, expect mild and muggy conditions as lows settle into the low-mid 70s.

Monday Temperatures

A mostly cloudy start to our Monday will yield to a sun and cloud mix into the afternoon.

Highs will push the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Southerly winds at around 6-12 mph.

Essentially, what we will be seeing this week is a large ridge of high pressure moving in across the area.

This week Upper-level pattern

As a result, rain chances will be down and temperatures will be up.

We'll see highs soaring into the mid-90s by the middle parts of the week.

Don't forget to hydrate!

Scattered rain chances look to return by the weekend, and that may start to give us a little break from that heat

Have a great week, y'all!

