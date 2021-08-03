WWE releases Ric Flair

Fans of the legendary wrestler Ric Flair will no longer be able to catch him on WWE.

The organization announced Tuesday it released Flair.

Flair told People that he and the organization didn’t see “eye to eye,” so he asked for his release.

"There has been no animosity and everything has been on friendly terms,” Flair told People.

Flair also tweeted a statement about the WWE that said, “We have a different vision for my future. I wish them nothing but continued success.”

Flair has been a pro wrestler since the 1970s and has won world championships under numerous organizations.

