Woman wins $302,000 on Las Vegas airport slot machine

John Locher/AP
A person wears a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus as they play an electronic slot machine on the Fourth of July at the Strat hotel-casino Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 12:39 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 13:39:37-05

“Winner, winner, chicken dinner!”

A Texas woman waiting in McCarran Airport left Las Vegas more than $302,000 richer last week.

The airport posted on Twitter Megan’s picture and her winnings, standing next to the Wheel of Fortune slot machine in the B Concourse.

In a video posted to Twitter by Las Vegas Locally, Megan is seen celebrating and clapping when she realizes she won.

The airport has about 1,400 slot machines scattered through the concourses, gate areas, and baggage claim. Providing a last hurrah in Sin City before returning home.

Megan’s haul is large, and no doubt a bigger payout than most tourists get while at the airport slot machines, but it’s not a record.

That would be $3.96 million, according to a statement to USA Today. In fact, they report a visitor from California won $873,000 last summer.

