Video shows NYPD officers save life of man who collapsed onto subway tracks

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Two officers with the New York City Police Department are being celebrated for rescuing a man who fell onto subway tracks.

NYPD officers Chris Cerny and Gary Lamour were doing a station inspection when they say they were alerted by an MTA booth clerk that a man needed help Sunday afternoon.

The officers were told the man had a medical episode and fell onto the tracks as an uptown train was entering the station, the NYPD says.

The department posted body camera video of the incident, which shows one officer stopping the train by using a flashlight.

"You would have to have a flashlight and you would signal from left to right, right to left. And once the train conductor would see a light that's going from left to right, that signal means for the train to stop,” officer Lamour told WABC.

Meanwhile, his partner jumped onto the tracks to tend to the fallen man.

"At that point, you know, I kind of had to do something to get him also out of danger," officer Cerny told WABC.

Police say the officer was able to lift the man onto the subway platform, render aid, and radio for medical personnel.

Watch as Officers Cerny and Lamour signal to an oncoming train to stop after a man fell onto the tracks. Their presence and quick action helped save this man's life. pic.twitter.com/Z394Zc8Ve3 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 17, 2021

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was conscious and alert at last check, WABC reports.

The NYPD says the presence of the officers and their quick actions helped save the man’s life.

"I guess that's when the training and, you know, experience takes over and, you know, you have to do what obviously you think is right," officer Cerny told WABC.