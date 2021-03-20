US among Top 20 happiest countries in the world

Forbes released its annual list of happiest countries in the world on Friday, and the US improved four spots to No. 14 on the list.

While the US and Canada both made the Top 20, the Top 10 was dominated by European nations.

The happiest country in the world is Finland, according to Forbes, followed by Iceland, Denmark, Switzerland and Netherlands. The only non-European nation to crack the Top 10 was New Zealand at No. 9.

The US was only among six non-European nations in the Top 20. Besides the US, Canada and New Zealand, Australia, Israel and China also made the Top 20.

“Surprisingly there was not, on average, a decline in well-being when measured by people’s own evaluation of their lives,” University of British Columbia professor John Helliwell, one of the people behind the report, told Forbes. “One possible explanation is that people see COVID-19 as a common, outside threat affecting everybody and that this has generated a greater sense of solidarity and fellow-feeling.”

Here is the full list, according to Forbes:

1. Finland

2. Iceland

3. Denmark

4. Switzerland

5. Netherlands

6. Sweden

7. Germany

8. Norway

9. New Zealand

10.Austria

11. Israel

12. Australia

13. Ireland

14. United States

15. Canada

16. Czech Republic

17. Belgium

18.United Kingdom

19. China

20. France