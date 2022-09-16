Uber responding to 'cybersecurity incident'

Uber says it's been in touch with law enforcement following a "cybersecurity incident."

The New York Times reports that the person claiming responsibility for the attack sent them images of emails, cloud storage and code repositories from Uber's internal systems.

According to the Times, Uber employees received a message on the company's Slack system that said, "I announce I am a hacker and Uber has suffered a data breach.”

The hacker reportedly claimed to be 18 years old.

The alleged hacker told The Washington Post that they hacked Uber for fun and might leak its source code. The person was also apparently critical of Uber's security, which they reportedly described as "awful."

Uber hasn't responded to specifics about the hack, only saying it would post additional updates as they become available.