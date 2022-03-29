Watch
Spotify introduces COVID-19 content advisory tab

This combination photo shows Neil Young in Calabasas, Calif., on May 18, 2016, left, and UFC announcer and podcaster Joe Rogan before a UFC on FOX 5 event in Seattle on Dec. 7, 2012. Young fired off a public missive to his management on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, demanding that they remove his music from the popular streaming service Spotify in protest over Rogan's popular podcast spreading misinformation about COVID-19. (AP Photo)
After entertainers began boycotting Spotify because of the spread of COVID-19 misinformation on the podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience," the streaming service has introduced a COVID content advisory tab, according to NBC News and tech website Engadget.

In January, Spotify announced in a news release that it would be adding a content advisory that would direct listeners to its COVID-19 hub.

According to Engadget and TechCrunch, Spotify began rolling out the tab on Feb. 2 but have been adding it on a "rolling basis" in the weeks since.

News of the tab comes after musicians Neil Young, and Joni Mitchell pulled their entire catalog from Spotify in January.

Following Young's departure, the streaming service issued a statement, saying it had "detailed content policies in place" and removed "over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID since the start of the pandemic," the New York Times reported.

In February, Spotify's CEO apologized for the controversy but added that the company remained committed to hosting the show.

