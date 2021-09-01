Sec. of Defense Lloyd Austin to address end of War in Afghanistan Wednesday

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley will deliver remarks Tuesday regarding the end of the 20-year war in Afghanistan and the chaotic evacuation of Afghans seeking escape from the Taliban rule.

The final U.S. military plane departed the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Monday, marking the end of nearly 20 years of fighting in the country.

The final departure came ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline set by the White House to evacuate all military personnel and Afghans who assisted the U.S. as translators and in other capacities.

While Biden had promised to evacuate all Americans who sought to leave, the State Department reported Tuesday that as many as 200 people who expressed interest in leaving remained behind. The department added that many of those 200 had families in Afghanistan and may have reconsidered their decision to leave, though it remained committed to helping them leave.

On Tuesday, Biden defended his decision to leave Afghanistan.

“I simply do not believe that the safety and security of America is enhanced by continuing to deploy thousands of American troops and spending billions of dollars a year in Afghanistan,” said Biden. “But I also know that the threat of terrorism continues in its pernicious and evil nature. But it has changed, expanded to other countries. Our strategy has to change too. We will maintain the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan and other countries. We just don’t need to fight a ground war to do it.”

Austin and Milley will deliver remarks at the Pentagon Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET.