'Scooby-Doo' fans can stay in 'The Mystery Machine'

Fans of the "Scooby-Doo" series have a chance to embrace their inner Shaggy or Velma.

Airbnb is offering three overnight stays, along the Southern California coast, in the “Mystery Machine.”

The "Mystery Machine" is the van used by the cartoon characters as they foiled mysteries.

This special offer is a tie-in with the 20th anniversary of the live-action "Scooby-Doo" film.

Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the movie, is hosting the stays, which are scheduled for June 24, 25 and 26.

Those who book a one-night stay will get lots of perks including a late-night viewing of the film complete with all-you-can-eat snacks and other throwbacks to 2002 including the latest Sugar Ray album.