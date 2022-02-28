Baby born in hospital basement sheltered away from bombs in Ukraine

Images of a baby boy born in the basement of a Ukrainian hospital went viral over the weekend.

Starobilsk Hospital posted photos and videos of a crying newborn wrapped in a blanket and a smiling mother on Facebook on Friday.

The hospital wrote in the post that shootings were happening near the hospital in residential areas and that the baby was born in conditions "far from what a newborn deserves."

The hospital is located in Luhansk, in a region that is controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

