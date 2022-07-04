Watch Now
Putin declares victory in eastern Ukraine region of Luhansk

In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, July 4, 2022, A man sets a Russian national flag on a balcony of a residential building in Lysychansk, which is now territory under the Government of the Luhansk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Posted at 3:29 PM, Jul 04, 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday declared victory in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, one day after Ukrainian forces withdrew from their last remaining bulwark of resistance in the province.

Putin's declaration came as Russian forces were trying to press their offensive deeper into eastern Ukraine after capturing the Luhansk stronghold of Lysychansk on Sunday.

The Ukrainian General Staff said Russian forces are now focusing their efforts on pushing toward the line of Siversk, Fedorivka and Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, one of the two regions that make up the country's eastern industrial heartland of Donbas. About half of Donetsk is controlled by Russia.

