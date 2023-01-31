Police stop 'active shooter' at Target store in Nebraska

Police in Nebraska said they stopped an active shooter at a Target store in Omaha on Tuesday.

According to Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, dispatch began receiving calls around noon about an active shooter inside the store.

Witnesses told police the gunman entered the store and immediately began firing multiple rounds.

A spokesperson for the police department said officers arrived within minutes and shot and killed the suspect near the front of the store.

The gunman was described as a white man, believed to be in his 30s. Officials said he was armed with an AR-15 rifle.

Officers conducted numerous sweeps of the store, but they said there were no victims inside. They also noted that no area hospitals reported receiving victims from the scene.

Target's corporate office issued a statement saying that all guests and staff safely evacuated from the store, which will remain closed until further notice.