Plans reportedly in the works to stretch monkeypox vaccine supply in the US

Facing a limited supply of monkeypox vaccine, the Biden administration has reportedly come up with a plan to get more people vaccinated.

According to The New York Times and CNN, a new injection method will be allowed which uses one-fifth as much of the vaccine per shot.

Federal health officials are expected to announce the changes Tuesday afternoon.

There are about 9,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The virus is spread through close contact with an infected person. It's also possible to get the virus by touching fabrics and objects used by a person with monkeypox.

Currently, the vaccine is being prioritized for people who work directly with people who have monkeypox and those who have had multiple sex partners in the past 14 days.