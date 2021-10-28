Plane diverted after flight attendant assaulted on American Airlines flight

An American Airlines flight from New York to California had to be diverted to Denver after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant.

The Associated Press reported that the incident occurred on flight 976 on Wednesday.

The news outlet reported that the plane taxied safely to the gate once it landed at Denver International Airport.

A passenger on the plane told CBS Los Angeles that the passenger punched the female flight attendant twice.

"She had blood splattered on the outside of her mask," the passenger told the media outlet.

According to the AP, the flight attendant was taken to a nearby hospital. The status of her condition was unknown.

The news outlet reported that the passenger was taken off the plane, and the flight continued to California.

American Airlines told the AP that the passenger would be banned from flying their aircraft.