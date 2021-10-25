Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Parents in Illinois make 'Ferris Bueller' costume for son with cerebral palsy

items.[0].videoTitle
Screen Shot 2021-10-25 at 12.16.40 PM.png
Posted at 12:19 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 14:23:15-04

An Illinois family wanted to make their son's Halloween costume stand out.

And it's one movie buffs will be sure to recognize.

The Alfano family decorated their son’s wheelchair into the 1961 Ferrari GT California.

Which was made famous by the 1986 movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

According to ABC Chicago, the family from Melrose Park started the project in August for their son, who has cerebral palsy.

The news outlet reported that Deanna and Tony Alfano made sure to get all the details, right down to the mileage.

"All these people here is what makes it so exciting for us and so exciting for him," Deanna said to the news outlet.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.