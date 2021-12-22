Oklahoma child hailed a hero after saving 2 people on same day

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — An Oklahoma child is being hailed a hero after he saved the lives of two people on the same day.

According to the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office, Davyon was recognized Tuesday during the Muskogee Public Schools Board of Education meeting for saving the lives of a classmate and a woman.

According to the sheriff's office, Davyon used the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate on Dec. 9.

The Enid News reported that Davyon's classmate was trying to loosen the cap of a water bottle with his mouth when it became lodged in his throat.

The newspaper reported that the child stumbled into a classroom where Davyon was performing the Heimlich maneuver.

Then that evening, the sixth-grader saved a woman's life by rescuing her from her burning house.

According to the newspaper, the disabled woman was out on her front porch, and Davyon went over to help her by getting her away from the burning structure and into her truck.

In a Facebook post, Muskogee Public Schools said Davyon was given a certificate by local law enforcement agencies naming him an honorary member of the police and sheriff’s departments.