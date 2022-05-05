Ms. Pac-Man clears path to World Video Game Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The World Video Game Hall of Fame has inducted four more games for their popularity and influence on the industry over time.

The class of 2022 was announced Thursday as Ms. Pac-Man, Dance Dance Revolution, Sid Meier’s Civilization and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Ms. Pac-Man was singled out for its nod to female gamers.

"By offering the first widely recognized female video game character, Ms. Pac-Man represented a turn in the cultural conversation about women’s place in the arcade as well as in society at large," said senior archivist Julia Novakovic.

The honorees are the eighth group to be inducted since the World Video Game Hall of Fame was established in 2015.

This year's finalists also included Assassin’s Creed, Candy Crush Saga, Minesweeper, NBA Jam, PaRappa the Rapper, Resident Evil, Rogue, and Words with Friends.

The hall is located at The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York.