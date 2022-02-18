Mikaela Shiffrin reveals negative messages she's received after disappointing performances at the Olympics

Skier Mikaela Shiffrin shared nasty comments people have sent her after disappointing performances at the Beijing Olympics.

The comments included, "Can't handle the pressure," "Got what you deserved," "Dumb blonde," and "Should have left the slope immediately after crashing to get out of the way and out of the spotlight."

Shiffrin included a message to people who may also experience hateful comments.

"Just get up. It's not always easy, but it's also not the end of the world to fail," she said.

The three-time Olympic medalist was expected to add to her collection in China.

On Wednesday, however, she skied out for the third time in a race at the Beijing Olympics. She competed in five individual events and did not medal.

Shiffrin still has a chance to win a medal in the mixed team event this weekend.