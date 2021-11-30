Authorities: 3 people dead, 6 wounded after shooting at Michigan high school

OXFORD, Mich. — Authorities in Michigan say three people are dead and six others were injured in a shooting at a high school Tuesday afternoon.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Department said the shooting happened at around 12:55 p.m. Tuesday.

The alleged suspect, who is in custody, was a 15-year-old sophomore.

Officials believe he acted alone and used a semi-automatic handgun, which authorities recovered.

The suspect was arrested and the motive of the shooting is unknown.

The names of the victims, one of which was a teacher, and the suspect were not immediately released.

Multiple patrol units, EMS units, and SWAT teams are on the scene.

Parents are asked not to come to Oxford High School.

“Obviously my daughter is more shaken up knowing she has friends inside the building, and so making sure we can text and check in on them has been our main priority," said the mother of a student at Oxford High School.

Parents are encouraged to pick up evacuated students at Meijer on N. Lapeer Road.

