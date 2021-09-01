McConnell says there won't be an impeachment of Biden

President Joe Biden will not face an impeachment inquiry over his handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

At an event in Kentucky, McConnell reportedly said that voters will eventually have the power to remove Biden.

He then noted why Biden is not likely to face an impeachment inquiry, which would have to begin in the House.

"The President is not going to be removed from office with a Democratic House and a narrowly Democratic Senate. That's not going to happen,” McConnell said, according to CNN.

Biden faced criticism from Democrats and Republicans as the U.S wrapped up its 20-year war in Afghanistan.

In the final weeks of the war, a crush of people packed the Kabul airport to escape the Taliban which had taken over the country.

Numerous deaths were reported.

In addition, 13 U.S. service members were killed when a suicide bomber approached one of the gates at the airport.

Biden expressed sympathy after the attack and retaliated against ISIS-K, which claimed responsibility for the bombing.

He also has repeatedly defended his decision to end the military operation in Afghanistan.

“We succeeded in what we set out to do in Afghanistan over a decade ago. Then we stayed for another decade. It was time to end this war,” Biden in a speech Tuesday.