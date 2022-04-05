Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Man who chugged wine during US Capitol riot gets jail time

Capitol riots
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Donald Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Capitol riots
Posted at 1:21 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 14:21:33-04

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man who swilled wine and swiped a book while storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Jason Riddle, of Keene, pleaded guilty in November to two misdemeanors, theft of government property and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

He was also fined over $700, according to Associated Press

Riddle was sentenced in federal court Monday in Washington, D.C.

His lawyers had asked for a total of 30 months of probation, followed by community service.

The news outlet reported that Riddle said he helped himself to some wine that he found in a liquor cabinet inside the building.

According to a court affidavit, Riddle admitted he also sold a leather-bound book titled “Senate Procedure,” that he took for $40, the AP reported.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.