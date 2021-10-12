Man fatally shot during argument over Alabama and Texas A&M game, police say

BESSEMER, Ala. — A man was reportedly shot and killed during an argument about a football game between the University of Alabama and Texas A&M University over the weekend.

The Bessemer Police Department told WVTM and WBRC that 27-year-old Kealand Amad Pickens was fatally wounded during the argument shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Officers told the local news stations that two people were arguing about which team was better before they were asked to leave the Bessemer home where they were at.

Once outside, police said shots were fired and those inside the home came outside to find Pickens had been wounded.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he died early Sunday morning, WBRC reports.

The suspected shooter reportedly fled the scene and has not yet been arrested.

Texas A&M ended up defeating Alabama 41-38 Saturday.