Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

John Hinckley Jr.: Man who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981 granted 'unconditional release'

items.[0].image.alt
Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003, file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in Washington. A judge who ruled that would-be Ronald Reagan assassin John Hinckley Jr. should be allowed to leave the psychiatric hospital where he had lived for decades says he got less "blowback" on the decision earlier this year than he expected. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman made the comments Oct. 26, 2016, during a talk at George Washington University in Washington, where he received an award.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
John Hinckley Jr. assassination attempt
Posted at 10:41 AM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 11:41:57-04

A federal judge has approved the unconditional release of John Hinckley Jr., the man who shot President Ronald Reagan and three others in a failed assassination attempt in 1981.

According to NPR and WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., Hinckley will be eligible for "full release" in June 2022.

Hinckley, 66, shot Reagan, press secretary James Brady, secret service agent Timothy McCarthy and policeman Thomas Delahanty as Reagan left the Hilton Hotel in Washington on March 30, 1981. Brady was permanently paralyzed following the shooting.

Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 1982.

According to NPR, Hinckley remained at a Washington area hospital for decades following the trial. Starting in 2003, restrictions on Hinckley's activities began to lessen.

According to WRC, he was granted convalescent leave from the hospital in 2016 and currently lives in Williamsburg, Virginia. He currently lives under court-imposed conditions that require him to attend individual and group therapy sessions and which monitor his psychiatric medications.

Last year, the Department of Behavioral Health asked that Hinckley be released with no conditions because he posed a "low threat for future violence."

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.